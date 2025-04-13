Kerala cops conduct late night check on journalist Siddique Kappan’s house

The Kerala Police’s warning of a late-night visit to the residence of journalist Siddique Kappan has stirred unease and raised concerns about the motive and timing of the action. Both Kappan and his wife, Raihanath, have described the incident as abnormal and disturbing.

According to maktoobmedia reports, on Saturday evening, two uniformed police officers claiming to be from the Vengara and Tirur police stations arrived at Kappan’s residence in Vengara, Malappuram district. Raihanath Kappan stated that the officers asked whether Siddique Kappan would be home after midnight, explaining that a team from Malappuram would arrive later for an inspection to verify his presence.

When the couple questioned the need for the visit, the officers gave no specific reason, vaguely describing it as a “routine” check related to Kappan’s legal case.

Kappan expressed his discomfort with the situation, stating to maktoobmedia, “I live with my wife and two children, who are students. We are always ready to cooperate with any legitimate investigation, but this felt far from normal. I’m a public figure with nothing to hide. If the police need to check on me, they can do so anytime during reasonable hours. A midnight visit suggests a hidden motive.”

Following the officers’ departure, the couple reached out to their lawyer, who then questioned the police on the legal grounds for a midnight inspection.

Raihanath noted that the police repeated the claim that it was a routine procedure but provided no further details. She later shared the incident on social media, which she believes may have prompted the police to cancel the intended late-night visit.

Kappan’s arrest in October 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh Police while he was on his way to Hathras to report on the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman had drawn national attention. Booked under the UAPA and accused of plotting to incite violence, he spent over two years in custody before being granted bail by the Supreme Court, which upheld his right to free expression.

As of now, the Kerala Police have not released an official statement regarding the attempted visit.