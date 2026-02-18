Kerala court grants bail to Sabarimala chief priest in gold loss cases

Press Trust of India |   Published: 18th February 2026 1:50 pm IST
Representational Image

Kollam: A vigilance court here on Wednesday, February 18, granted bail to Sabarimala tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru in the cases related to alleged misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine, police sources said.

Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and A-13 in the case pertaining to the loss of the precious metal from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

He was granted bail in both these cases, the sources said.

The detailed order is awaited.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the cases has alleged that Rajeevaru was aware that gold-clad plates were removed from the Sabarimala temple without completing prescribed procedures and failed to report the matter to the concerned authorities in 2019.

