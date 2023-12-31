Kerala: CPI(M), Congress spar over attendance at Ram mandir event in Ayodhya

Kochi: The Congress in Kerala on Sunday accused the ruling CPI(M) of needlessly creating controversy over the invitation extended to a few individuals from the grand old party for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The comments came after the CPI(M) called the Congress indecisive as it has not revealed whether its key leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who received an invitation, would attend the consecration ceremony.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan accused the Left party of using the issue to create divisions in society.

“The CPI(M) is politicising Ayodhya. The Congress, as a party, has not been invited to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. A few individuals have been invited. The party will think about it and take a decision on it,” Satheesan told reporters here.

He criticised the CPI(M), accusing the party of creating divisions in society in the name of caste and religion, similar to the BJP’s approach.

Satheesan hails IUML, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama’s positions

Hailing the position taken by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the issue, Satheesan commended the key Congress ally’s careful response to ensure that there are no divisions in society.

“Their (the IUML leaders’) reactions are with the desire that there should be no division in society. They deserve appreciation,” he said.

The opposition leader also praised the stand taken by the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, an association of eminent Sunni scholars with a significant support base among Kerala Muslims, which said that the community’s sentiments would not be hurt regardless of who attends the ceremony.

Satheesan criticised the CPI(M)’s stance, saying it is shameful that they would use such issues for electoral politics.

He reiterated that the Congress will carefully deliberate and take a decision on its leaders attending the ceremony, and emphasised the need to handle the Ayodhya issue with care.

“The Congress will deliberate and take a decision,” Satheesan said.

The CPI(M) has already declared that its representatives will not attend the ceremony, calling it a political move by the BJP ahead of the general elections in a few months.

Satheesan said the CPI(M) has a presence only in Kerala, indicating that it has nothing to lose as it doesn’t have much of a presence in other parts of India.