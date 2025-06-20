Kerala education minister walks out of Raj Bhavan event over RSS image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharat Mata controversy resurfaced in Kerala after State General Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out of a state government event at Raj Bhavan recently, protesting against the display of an image widely used in RSS functions, during the programme.

Following his walkout, the Raj Bhavan issued a statement in which Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said, “there is no question of doing away with Bharathambha (Bharat Mata).”

Earlier this month, Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad had boycotted the Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan over the display of the portrait.

The move had led to a row between the CPI and Governor Arlekar, who had asserted that there would be no compromise on Bharat Mata.

The latest incident of Sivankutty walking out of the event over the portrait comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the display of the Bharat Mata portrait at the Raj Bhavan, stating that the Governor’s office should not be used to promote the ideological agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Arrogant behaviour, alleges Kerala minister

Giving details of what happened, Sivankutty said that a ‘Scout and Guide Certificate’ distribution programme for schoolchildren was held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning, and when he arrived there, he saw the Bharat Mata portrait onstage with a lamp lit before it.

He said that he had arrived a bit late to the event as he had to attend another programme before that where CM Vijayan was speaking.

“After the CM’s speech, I left for this event. When I reached the Raj Bhavan, I saw the Bharat Mata portrait with the saffron flag on the stage and that it was being paid floral tributes and a lamp was being lit before it,” he said.

“What happened at the event shows arrogance,” he added.

As the event commenced and he was invited to deliver the presidential address, he strongly protested against the display of the portrait in an official government programme and walked out from there, Sivankutty told reporters here.

“I told the Governor during my speech that it was a state government programme being conducted jointly by the Raj Bhavan and the state administration and the Bharat Mata portrait displayed here is that of a political organisation. Lighting a lamp before it was not correct, as it is an official programme

“I strongly protest against this. The Kerala government’s stance on it has already been conveyed by the Chief Minister a day ago. If a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi or the Prime Minister were displayed, it would have been prestigious. Instead, Raj Bhavan has been turned into a political centre,” he said.

Sivankutty said that after conveying his protest, he walked out of the event.

No mention of idol portrait in programme schedule, alleges minister

Sivankutty, during his press meet, also claimed that there was no mention about the portrait being displayed at the event in the programme schedule.

“We cannot allow Raj Bhavan to be turned into an RSS centre. This Governor has taken a political stand which is much worse than that of former Governors,” he said.

The minister further said that if government events are held in this manner, then children would not be sent to the Raj Bhavan in future.

“I could have asked the students at the event to also leave, but it was my decency that I did not do so,” he said.

He also alleged that the Governor, through the display of the portrait, has tried to communalise the minds of the students.

“Children have not seen this portrait before. It will probably be made part of the textbooks now,” the minister said.

On being asked what the government would do if oath-taking ceremonies or other official programmes are held at the Raj Bhavan and the portrait is displayed there, he said that an appropriate decision would be taken at that time.

Kerala CM’s late reaction cause more such incidents: Oppn

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said that had the government indicated its strong protest right after the first incident, “it would not have been repeated again”.

He claimed that the CM reacted very late to the incident.

“Since the government did not indicate its protest earlier, it was repeated. So, no point in putting up such shows now. The government needs to indicate its protest to the Governor and not the media,” he said, referring to Sivankutty’s walkout.

‘Grave insult’ to Governor: Raj Bhavan

Kerala’s Raj Bhavan on Thursday strongly criticised Sivankutty’s walkout, calling it a “serious breach of protocol and a grave insult to the constitutional office of the Governor.”

The Raj Bhavan issued the statement hours after Sivankutty walked out of a state government event at Raj Bhavan, protesting against the display of a ‘Bharat Mata’ image, based on a claim that it was widely used in RSS functions, during the programme.

In a strongly worded statement, Raj Bhavan said the Governor, as the constitutional head of the state, deserves the highest respect from elected representatives, especially ministers whom the Governor swears in with an oath of allegiance to the Constitution.

According to it, the minister exited the stage without informing the Governor.

“The Minister is sworn in by the Governor, declaring allegiance to the Constitution, has by this public display of misconduct, openly insulted the Governor personally, besides the office of the Governor. The Minister did not even bother to inform the Governor about his abrupt exit,” the statement said.

The Raj Bhavan said as per protocol, even members of the audience are expected to remain seated until the Governor leaves.

“Unfortunately, the Minister who handles the Education portfolio has set an unprecedentedly wrong precedent by his misconduct,” it said.

The Raj Bhavan noted that the Minister had arrived at the event with a prepared speech, suggesting that the walkout may have been pre-planned.

The statement also referred to a remark made by the Minister during his speech, where he admitted he did not recognise the portrait of Bharatamba on the stage.