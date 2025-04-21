RSS conducts arms training camp at Christian college campus in Kerala

An arms training camp by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Mar Ivanios College Ground in Kerala’s capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, has sparked protests amongst the student community, who raised questions at the management on what grounds it was permitted.

The training is part of the RSS Officers’ Training Camp, which is scheduled for May 2. It began on April 17 at the college grounds.

The incident came to light after Malayalam news channel MediaOne released exclusive footage of the training camp. It is still unclear whether the college management, the principal, or the church authorities approved the program.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) strongly opposed the training camp and highlighted the college’s double standards, saying, “Student groups are not even allowed to bring flags to campus. How come an arms training camp by the RSS is allowed?”

SFI’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee said that using schools and places of worship for “arms training” was unconstitutional and dangerous. “Schools are centres of knowledge and reason, not places to spread fear. RSS is trying to divide educational spaces and create unrest,” the student organisation released a statement urging authorities to stop the camp immediately.