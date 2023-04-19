Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visits RSS headquarters

Khan arrived in Nagpur on Monday to attend a programme organised by `Dainik Bhaskar'

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th April 2023 7:40 am IST
Not opposed to removal of Guv as Chancellor, No need for 14 chancellors: UDF
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Nagpur: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here.

Khan arrived in Nagpur on Monday to attend a programme organised by `Dainik Bhaskar’.

A release from the RSS said that on Tuesday morning Governor Khan visited the organization’s headquarters in Mahal area where he was welcomed by senior Sangh functionaries Rambhau Bondale and Shridharrao Gadge.

MS Education Academy

Khan also visited a museum on the premises.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is not in the city at present.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th April 2023 7:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button