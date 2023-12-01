Kerala: Governor Khan appoints new VC for Kannur University

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday appointed Prof S Bijoy Nandan as the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, following the Supreme Court’s annulment of the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran to the key position.

Nandan currently serves as a professor in the Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology & Biochemistry at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The Governor, serving as the chancellor of the university, appointed Nandan as Vice-Chancellor, exercising the powers conferred by the provisions of the Kannur University Act, 2018.

The order directed Nandan, who is also the dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at the School of Marine Sciences, CUSAT, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University with immediate effect. This is in addition to his regular duties until further orders.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court nullified the reappointment of Ravindran as the vice chancellor of Kannur University.

The court strongly criticised the Kerala government for its “unwarranted intervention” in facilitating a renewed term for him.

The Apex Court also censured Governor Khan, the chancellor, stating that he did not independently apply his mind despite not being a mere “titular head.” PTI TGB TGB