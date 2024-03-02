Kerala govt employees protest against delay in salary, minister cites technical glitch

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time in a long time, salaries and pension being paid by the Kerala government have got delayed, prompting a section of employees to take out a protest march in front of the state secretariat on Saturday.

Normally, the salaries are credited to the employees’ accounts either on the last working day of every month, or the first working day on the new month.

Incidentally, the state is passing through its worst-ever financial crisis with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government blaming the Centre for adopting a negative approach towards the state. The Kerala government has also approached the apex court and the case will now come up for another round of hearing next week.

However, state Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Saturday that the delay (in paying salaries) has been caused by a technical glitch.

“We should have received Rs 13,000 crore from the Centre last month which did not come. This has caused some problems for us. The reason given is that since we approached the apex court, the money has been withheld. Had we not approached the apex court, perhaps we would have got it,” said Balagopal.

Those who took to the streets to protest have warned that they will resort to a hunger strike if they do not receive their salaries by Monday.

There are about half a million state government employees and an equal number of pensioners.