Kerala govt major step to save people from price rise

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 22nd July 2022 2:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: Avoiding confrontation with the central government, the Kerala government had decided to save the poor people of the state from the price rise as it decided to exempt the products manufactured and marketed by women’s self help groups which include packaged and loose food stuffs.

The state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the Kerala government will not impose extra burden on the people.

It is said that in view of the Kerala government’s GST exemption to self help groups there is a likely confrontation between the central government’s Ministry of Finance and Kerala government. The central government can issue a notice to Kerala.

Balagopala said that the Kerala government is taking measures to safeguard the people from the price rise and help those women who are  engaged in industrial activities to encourage them.

The Kerala government always poses an open challenge to the BJP led central government.  The state government successfully stopped the BJP from increasing its footprint in the state.

In Telangana too, the  TRS leaders are continuously targeting the central government policies. Some termed TRS leaders’ diatribe as a mere political stunt. They ask, why does the Telangana government not follow in the footsteps of the Kerala government if it really wants to help its people.

