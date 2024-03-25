Kerala Guv criticises CM Vijayan for approaching SC against President

Thiruvananthapuram: Two days after the Kerala government approached the Supreme Court with a petition against the President for the delay in clearing the bills, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday criticises the government for approaching the apex court.

“It’s the right of any aggrieved party to approach the courts but there is nothing normal in what the state government did. Let the court now decide it,” Governor Khan said.

The Kerala Governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been at loggerheads with each other over many state administrative issues.

On Saturday, a petition was filed by CPI-M legislator and former state Minister T. P. Ramakrishnan and the Chief Secretary of Kerala stating that seven bills passed by the Assembly were first sent to Governor Khan and then to the President for assent.

Of the seven bills, the President gave the green signal to one and returned three, while three remaining bills continued to be with the President. Thereafter, the Kerala government approached the apex court.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition has described the move by the Vijayan government as an election stunt.