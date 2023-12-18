Kerala Guv walks through crowded famed ‘Sweet Street’ in Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram: Making his intentions clear that he cannot be cowed down by the threats of the SFI- the student wing of the CPI-M, Kerala Governor on Monday reached the famed and crowded ‘Sweet Street’ in Kozhikode.

He left the Calicut University campus after writing to the State Police Chief that he doesn’t need any security cover.

“I love the people of Kerala and I know the people also like me. I won’t succumb to any threats,” he told media persons and drove to Sweet Street.

Earlier, the SFI camp had said they will not allow him to step into the streets of the state.

While en-route to Sweet Street he stopped seeing school children and spoke to them while kissing a student. The people and school kids were seen rushing to him and he greeted them. He stopped at the busy Sweet Street and here also people greeted him.

He also walked into a few sweet shops and tasted the famed ‘Calicut Halwa’ which was offered by the shopkeepers.

And after spending more than 40 minutes walking the length of the ‘Sweet Street’ he told waiting media persons: “I am deeply overwhelmed by the love and gratitude shown to me by the people. I do not know how to express my gratitude for this.”

He has been staying at the Calicut University guest house. On Sunday, SFI had allegedly put up a banner against the Governor. He asked the police officials to remove the banner, saying that had the Chief Minister been staying in the campus, the police would have acted differently.

“The Kerala Police is the best force in the country but they are not allowed to do their job,” the Governor said.

The CPI-M leader A.K. Balan said strange things are happening with the Governor.

“We seriously feel that there is some problem with the Governor. What he did was not right. He must be given a security briefing. If something would have happened, who would have been responsible?” said Balan.