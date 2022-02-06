Kerala handlooms, handicrafts exhibited at Dubai Expo 2020

Visitors to the Dubai Expo 2020 are awestruck by Kerala’s handloom handicrafts. Handloom goods are on display at the Indian Pavilion as part of the celebration of ‘Kerala Week.’ The show is on the pavilion’s second floor.

The exhibition’s goal is to demonstrate handloom items’ significant marketing potential. It will serve as a catalyst for identifying new market prospects, developing unique design concepts for handlooms, and revitalising Kerala’s handloom sector as a whole.

Kerala is pursuing several handloom-related programmes in order to increase the visibility of Kerala handlooms in online and worldwide marketplaces.

During Kerala Week, the authentic copy of Samkshepa Vedartham, the first printed book in Malayalam, is also on exhibit. In 1772, it was published in Rome.

Kerala Week at Dubai expo 2020 will come to a close on February 10. Kerala Week focuses on numerous projects, investment opportunities, tourism, IT, and startup abilities.