Kerala HC grants interim bail to former cricketer Sreesanth in a cheating case

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday gave interim bail to former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth from arrest in relation to a cheating case. The court passed the order after it was informed that the matter has been settled between the parties.

The petitioner is directed to implead the defacing complainant as the Public Prosecutor submitted that the matter is settled. File an application at the earliest. Post on December 8, 2023. Interim order granted,” the High Court ordered.

Sreesanth, who is playing in the Legends League in the country at present moved the anticipatory bail application claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the case registered by the Kannur Town Police.

The case pertains to a villa investment project and later the matter was settled outside the court.

Sreesanth’s international career came to a grinding halt in 2013 after being implicated in an IPL spot fixing case.

He was cleared several years later and returned to the Kerala Ranji team in 2020, only to retire two years later.

