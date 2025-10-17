Kerala Hijab row: Student to move to another school, say parents

Kochi: The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy have decided to transfer the girl to another institution.

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita’s Public School told PTI that she would not be sent back to the school. “My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes,” he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission. “We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options,” he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita’s School have contacted the family since the controversy began. “My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school,” he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student’s parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management’s stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

Meanwhile, Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St Rita’s Public School, on Friday said the institution is willing to accept the student if she is ready to follow the school’s rules.

Speaking to reporters at the school, Sr Heleena said, “If our student returns adhering to the rules and conditions of the school, we are ready to provide her education and help her complete her studies as promised on the first day. We are wholeheartedly ready for that and hope the best will happen”.

The principal declined to take further questions, saying the matter was before the court. “We respect both the court and the government. It will continue so. Please spread cultural harmony, peace and love,” she said.

She thanked the Kerala High Court, the school’s lawyer, Education Minister V Sivankutty, his secretary, the education department, MP Hibi Eden, MLA K Babu, BJP leader Shaun George, various Christian organisations, and the Kochi Diocese leadership for their support.

“It will be difficult for any educational institution to function without the support of the education department,” she said.

Sr Heleena said the school provides an “Indian way” of education, blending cultural and traditional values. “Beyond the curriculum, we teach our students the traditions of India and Kerala, the importance of humanity, and the need to protect the environment. We teach them to make India ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’ (Better than rest of the world ),” she added.