Kerala man wins Rs 62L lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Doha: A 30-year-old Qatar-based Kerala man has won the grand prize of 300,000 Dirham (Rs 62,19,415) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Thursday, March 17.

The winner of the draw Shamseer Kuttikkayyante Purakkal, a former United Arab Emirates (UAE) resident, who hails from Kerala’s Malappuram district and has been living in Qatar for the past three years and works as a stock controller.

Shamseer won with his ticket number 114747 purchased on March 14. He started purchasing tickets when he was working in UAE back in 2017.

Shamseer purchased the ticket along with some of his colleagues and friends. He will be splitting the cash prize among them.

While speaking to Siasat.com Shamseer said, “This is unbelievable. I still don’t know what to say. It’s all about luck.”

“This year has been very lucky for me and my wife, Shifana. A month back we discovered that we are going to be parents for the first time. So, I decided to purchase the ticket,” he said.

“I’ll be using this money to clear my debts back in India. This money will be of great use to me. I’ll be able to go to London to pursue my MBA, something I’ve been dreaming about for years,” he added.

Watch Shamseer reaction

Shamseer Kuttikkayyante Purakkal, still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the draw on April 3.

There will be two more weekly electronic draws for 300,000 Dirham prize money to be held this month.