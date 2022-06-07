Kerala: Materials used to make bombs seized close to alleged RSS worker’s home

in Kerala’s Alappuzha South, police along with officials from the Narcotics department raided a house in Iravukadu bypass on June 3 and seized heavy stock of weaponry and materials used for making local bombs. They also discovered and seized amounts of drugs such as ganja and MDMA.

Days after the raid, several reports alleging that the discovery was made a few meters away from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker’s house, surfaced on social media.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arun S, while speaking to Siasat.com said that two persons -Ajith and Deepak – were arrested and are currently in judicial remand.

“There were three people in the house. We were able to catch two of them while the third one, prime accused Ranjith, escaped. We are on the lookout for him,” the senior police officer said.

When asked about the purpose of the heavy weapons that were seized, the officer said that they are yet to interrogate the two accused. “Since they are in judicial custody, interrogation has not started yet,” the police officer said.

Despite Siasat.com’s attempts to corroborate the reports of the RSS worker’s connection to the case, the police were hesitant to confirm or deny the same.