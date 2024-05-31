Kerala: Muslim man interrogated for taking photo outside synagogue

A 42-year-old man was interrogated by the police for allegedly sharing a picture of himself hanging out with his friends outside the Jewish synagogue in Mattancherry in Kerala, on social media, Maktoob Media reported.

The man, Nizzamudin, aka Nizam, is a Muslim businessman from Ernakulam. Despite the location being a popular tourist spot, he was still summoned to meet senior officers.

The report said that it was not the only time Nizam was unreasonably ‘harassed’ by the police. He had formerly been acquitted in a 2006 terror plot case, and his family had to change their house ten times due to continuous visits from the police.

The last time the police detained him was on ‘suspicion’ of involvement in the “Kalamassery blast (the biggest attack in Kerala perpetrated by a renegade member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dominic Martin, an ultra-nationalist on October 29, 2023)”, the report said.

Furthermore, Nizam said that during interrogation he was even “asked about (his) views on ISIS”.

While speaking to Maktoob Media, Nizam said, “I have never expressed hate against Jews, yet I was summoned. Why? This is Islamophobia.”