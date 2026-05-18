Kerala private buses seek fare hike after govt announces free rides for women

Palakkad (Kerala): Hours after Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced free travel for women on state transport corporation buses from June 15, private bus operators sought government intervention to ensure their businesses are protected.

Representatives of the All Kerala Bus Operators Association told reporters that they would meet the CM and the transport minister in the coming days to present their concerns and seek government support, including a revision in bus fares.

They said they were not opposed to the travel concession for women but wanted measures to ensure the survival of private operators.

They argued that their operations are regulated by the government and that they provide various concessions and implement welfare measures as directed by the state.

“We want the government to take steps to ensure our survival. We will seek an increase in bus fares, as fares have not been revised in the last four years, while diesel prices have increased twice during this period. The proposed hike would also include student fares,” association members said.

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“As operational costs have increased, if women—who constitute a significant portion of our passengers—shift to state transport, it will become difficult for us to continue services,” they added.

They added that the government should extend to private operators the same relaxations, benefits and subsidies provided to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The operators claimed they cater to 80 per cent of the state’s population and warned that any disruption to their services would affect a large section of society.

They further noted that neighbouring states do not provide such concessions across all bus services.

“We will discuss with the CM and the transport minister the details of the proposed scheme and its impact on us, and present our concerns. It will be implemented from June 15, so there is still time,” they said.

Free travel for women on KSRTC buses is one of the five Indira guarantees announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan announced that the scheme would be implemented in the state from June 15.