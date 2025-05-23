Kerala reports 273 Covid cases in May; Health Minister George calls for tighter monitoring

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday urged all districts in the southern state to increase Covid-19 surveillance, following an increase in cases across Southeast Asia.

George said health officials must closely monitor for any increase in infections and take quick action.

She made the comments during a meeting with district medical and surveillance officers here.

In May, Kerala reported 273 Covid-19 cases, the minister said.

The highest number was in Kottayam with 82 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 73, Ernakulam with 49, Pathanamthitta with 30, and Thrissur with 26.

George stressed the importance of early reporting and said self-care was key to controlling the virus.

People with symptoms such as cough, sore throat, or breathing problems should wear masks, she said.

Elderly people, pregnant women, and those with serious health problems are advised to wear masks in public and while travelling.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, and health workers must wear them at all times. The public is also asked to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, she said.