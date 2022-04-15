Kerala: SDPI activist killed by RSS goons in revenge killing

A Muslim youth and Social Demcratic Party of India (SDPI) member was on Friday allegedly murdered by members of the Rashtrya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Zubair Para. The incident occurred in Palakkad district when Zubair and his Father Kuppiyod Aboobacker were returning home after offering the Friday prayer. Two cars hit the victim’s bike from behind.

The RSS workers then attacked Zubair in full public view. The police said the accused attacked the SDPI district committee member using machetes. Zubair was shifted to a nearby hospital , where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The victim’s father was also injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The SDPI alleged that it was pre planned murder by the Bhartiya Janata Party and the RSS in retaliation to the murder of a 27-year-old Sanjit last year. He was a member of the RSS and was allegedly murdered by SDPI member on November 15 2021.