Kerala Shigellosis outbreak puts Karnataka on alert

Bengaluru: A deadly outbreak of Shigellosis in Kerala has triggered concern in Karnataka, with health authorities stepping up monitoring efforts across the state. The infection has already claimed the life of a four-year-old girl in Kozhikode and affected more than 300 children in various districts.

Shigellosis is a highly infectious bacterial disease that primarily affects the intestines and digestive tract. It spreads through contaminated food and water, as well as poor sanitation and hygiene practices. Health experts say children are among the most vulnerable groups, particularly those under the age of five.

Medical professionals have warned parents to watch for symptoms such as high fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, severe diarrhoea, blood in stools and dehydration. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to preventing complications.

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Instructions issued to health officials

In response to the outbreak in Kerala, Karnataka’s Health department has issued instructions to district health officials and government hospitals to remain on alert. Surveillance has been intensified in border regions, and healthcare facilities have been asked to closely monitor any suspected cases.

Doctors have stressed the importance of preventive measures, including regular handwashing with soap, consuming boiled or purified drinking water, avoiding stale or contaminated food, and maintaining proper sanitation.

No cause for panic: Officials

Health officials have reassured the public that there is no cause for panic but have urged parents to remain cautious. The department said all necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the infection from spreading into Karnataka and to ensure a rapid response if any cases are detected.