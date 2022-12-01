Kerala teacher files complaint as headmistress pulls her up for wearing leggings

In her complaint, Saritha Ravindranath, a Hindi teacher, said that the headmistress spoke to in a harsh manner when she went to her room to mark the attendance.

Thiruvananthapuram: A government teacher in Kerala’s Malappuram district has approached the state education officials after the headmistress hauled her up for wearing leggings to school.

The headmistress, who was already upset with a student for not wearing the school uniform, got annoyed on seeing the teacher in leggings and said if teachers come wrongly dressed, how can they be models to students.

“Her words hurt me a lot as what I wore is a dress which is accepted one and comes under the category of a decent dress. Since I was unable to get over her statements, I decided to register a complaint with the Education department officials,” said the aggrieved teacher.

