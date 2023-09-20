Kerala to get its second Vande Bharat train

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is all set to get its second Vande Bharat train in a few days, according to top sources.

According to the sources, in all likelihood, the train will have its maiden run on Sunday when it starts from Kasargod- the northernmost district at 7 a.m to the state capital here when it will arrive at 3.05 pm.

On its return the same day, it leaves here at 4.05 pm and reaches Kasargod at 11.55 p.m.

The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off amidst big fanfare here on April 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While that one begins its daily run from the state capital at 5.20 a.m and reaches Kasargod at 12.03 pm, the return trip starts from Kasargod at 2.30 pm and reaches here at 10.35 p.m.

Incidentally, while the one that began its service on April 25th runs through the Kottayam route , the proposed new service will run through the Alappuzha route.

While the regular commercial service will have stops at Kollam, Kottayam (the first Vande Bharat) Alappuzha ( the second Vande Bharat), Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shornur, Kozhikode and Kannur and terminating at Kasargod, the

inaugural special train flagged by Modi will stop at more stations.

The first Vande Bharat has been well received by Keralaites and on most days it’s full house and on weekends there is a huge rush and have to book in advance.