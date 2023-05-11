Kerala train fire: Accused inspired by Zakir Naik, claims NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the train arson case which left three dead and nine others injured in Kerala’s Kozhikode, on Thursday said that accused Shahrukh Saifi was inspired by Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

As part of the investigation, the probe agency conducted searches at ten locations in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area – where the accused hails from.

According to an official, the searches this morning covered the properties of Shahrukh Saifi besides other suspects.

Saifi was arrested on April 6, on charges of committing arson. He was charged with setting on fire the D1 coach of Alleppey Kannur Executive Express, leading to the tragic death of a child and two others.

Initially, a case in this respect was lodged at Kozhikode Railway Police Station in Kerala. On April 17, the NIA took over the investigations.

So far, the NIA’s probe has revealed that Saifi was a follower of various radical Islamic preachers, including Zakir Naik, Pakistan-based Tariq Jamil, Israr Ahamed and Taimoor Ahmed.

Thursday’s searches led to the seizure of a number of digital devices, including mobile phones, laptop and hard disk, along with other documents.

Further investigations in the case are on.