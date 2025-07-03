Kerala University registrar suspended over RSS portrait row

The registrar of the University of Kerala was suspended on July 2, a week after cancelling an event attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over tensions regarding the presence of a portrait depicting Bharat Mata with a saffron flag in the university hall.

KS Anil Kumar, backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was suspended by Vice Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal, an appointee of former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

‘VC overstepped his powers’

Commenting on the matter, Higher Education Minister R Bindu claimed that the vice chancellor had overstepped his powers. Bindu added that he had “demonstrated clear loyalty to the RSS,” and alluded to the Governor attempting to “saffronise” the state’s higher education sector.

Bindu also backed Kumar’s allegations that the move by the VC violates legal regulations, as the power to appoint and suspend registrars rests with the university syndicate.

Agreeing with Kumar, she said, “The vice chancellor can only place the matter before the syndicate. There is no provision in the existing law for him to take direct action against the registrar.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, SFI University of Kerala Unit Secretary and Kariavottam campus student Naveen said that while the vice chancellor suspended the registrar, he does not have any authority to do so. “The registrar is still coming into the office every day. The VC’s suspension holds no weight,” he said.

Naveen also stated that the registrar cancelled the event on the very day it was supposed to be held. This has led to conflict between the registrar and the governor’s office since the governor was already en route to the venue when the cancellation was announced.

“Students protested against the VC’s action on July 2 in large numbers. He is overextending his authority,” added Naveen.

On June 25, the Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi had invited Governor Arlekar for an event. Kumar cancelled the event after the imagery of Bharat Mata with the saffron flag was put on display in the hall.

Despite the cancellation, however, Arlekar came to the campus and took part in a lamp-lighting ceremony in front of the portrait, while Left and Congress-affiliated students protested.

The Trivandrum-based university’s vice chancellor had then submitted a report to Raj Bhavan claiming that the cancellation was an affront and insult to the Governor, and that the decision to cancel the event was made under duress and influence from ‘external forces’.

Similar problem in state politics

The campus drama comes in the wake of similar conflicts between the government and the governor in the state.

On June 5, Agriculture Minister P Prasad objected to a portrait of Bharat Mata during World Environment Day festivities, calling it part of the “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) iconography”.

Education Minister V Sivankutty on June 19 similarly walked out of an event at the Raj Bhavan when the same portrait with the saffron flag was displayed on stage. “The flag in Bharat Mata is of RSS. They can honour it, but don’t think everyone should follow the same,” he said.