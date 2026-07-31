Kerala withdraws cases against NEET protestors

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with protests held across the state in support of the NEET agitation in Delhi, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said here on Friday, July 31.

Speaking to reporters here, Chennithala said the decision was taken following requests received from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Minister Ramesh Chennithala says, "There were so many cases registered against the people, youth, and students who agitated in support of the NEET agitation in Delhi. We received so many applications and requests for the withdrawal of the cases. The… pic.twitter.com/dQ0ZDS68pQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2026

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He said several youth organisations and political parties had organised demonstrations across Kerala expressing solidarity with the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

“Several cases were registered in connection with those protests. We received many requests seeking withdrawal of these cases. The chief minister forwarded all those representations to me, and I have directed the DGP not to proceed further with any of these cases,” Chennithala said.