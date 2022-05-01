Kerala witnesses Islamophobic speeches at Hindu Maha Sammelan

As hate speeches against Muslims are on the rise in India, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on April 28 inaugurated the 10th Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan (Kerala Hindu conclave).

The speakers at the conclave asked Hindus to boycott Muslims. The event was organised by Hindu Dharma Parishad, it was also attended by member of the Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action, which is known for its anti-Muslim stance.

At the conclave, the Chiristian body took part in a debate titled, “Love jihad, land jihad and halal food”, reported Maktoob media. Among those present at the conclave was “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri, who was invited as the chief guest.

Former MLA, PC George also attended the event, in his address the MLA said, “Muslim traders were deliberately mixing infertility drugs in others’ drinks, so that the Muslim community can increase its population and turn India into a Muslim country.”

He further alleged that Muslim clerics were distributing food after spitting it out three times. Responding to the speeches, Muslim Youth League Kerala chapter and Welfare Party of India Kerala unit lodged complaints seeking action against the MLA over his hate speech.

“A case has been registered against the former MLA under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code,” a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI. The FIR stated the accused, during the event, made a speech promoting enmity between religious groups.

(With inputs from PTI)