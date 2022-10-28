Kerala woman sets out on solo road trip to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

A 33-year-old Kerala woman, avid traveller and YouTuber has set out on a solo trip from Kerala to Qatar in her SUV to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Naaji Noushi, began her journey on Saturday, October 15 from Kannur District in north Kerala. Her adventure trip was flagged off by Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju.

As per the media reports, Naaji is currently in the state of Karnataka and will reach Mumbai through Pune in a few days, from where she will ship her four-wheeler to Oman and continue onwards.

Her route takes her through— UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and she plans to reach Qatar by December 10, just eight days before the World Cup final in Doha.

Also Read Qatar to end pre-arrival COVID test starting November

The black Mahindra Thar she recently bought is now covered in the colours of the Qatari flag. The SUV also has a host of stickers from all the companies helping Noushi sponsor her exciting journey.

“I am so excited about this trip. I am a hardcore Argentina fan and Lionel Messi…really want to see my favourite team lifting the cup,” Naaji told PTI.

She also wished that her trip would become an inspiration for more women to come forward to realise their dreams.

Solo driving is not new to Naaji, who posted a banner on her vehicle— “Naaji Noushi solo mom traveller.” Naaji, who is settled in Oman with her husband Noushad and her children, has embarked on several solo journeys through India and Nepal.

Also Read Saudi: Football fan treks from Jeddah to Doha for FIFA World Cup

In February, 2022, she documented her drive to Nepal on social media and reached the base camp of Mount Everest in only five days.

In August 2022, she drove 13,000 km throughout India covering 17 states and five Union Territories to reach the Himalayan region.