Saudi: Football fan treks from Jeddah to Doha for FIFA World Cup

Alsulmi is on a two-month 1,600 km trek to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th October 2022 5:29 pm IST
Abdullah Alsulmi (Pho:Twitter)

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian football fan has decided to trek to Doha, with a resolve to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The man identified as Abdullah Alsulmi was criticized by his relatives, who called him “crazy” for undertaking the trek to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Alsulmi is on a two-month 1,600 km trek to Qatar. What seemed unlikely a few days ago, has turned into an adventure.

MS Education Academy

On his trek, Alsulmi is currently braving challenges like heat and scorpions. He is also recording the journey as an inspiration for his large fanbase on Snapchat. It is to be noted that the FIFA World Cup is happening in the Middle East for the first time.

Also Read
900 Palestinians in Israeli prison refuse meals in support of hunger strikers

Earlier, the authorities in Qatar said that it was a milestone for “All Arabs.” Alsulmi has some trekking experience. Canada and Australia, where he used to live. In order to remain fit, Alsulmi undertakes a 35 Kilometre walk per day, reported AFP.

If everything falls in place, Alsulmi will arrive in Doha in time for Saudi Arabia’s opening showdown against Argentina on November 22.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button