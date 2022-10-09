Saudi: Football fan treks from Jeddah to Doha for FIFA World Cup

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian football fan has decided to trek to Doha, with a resolve to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The man identified as Abdullah Alsulmi was criticized by his relatives, who called him “crazy” for undertaking the trek to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Alsulmi is on a two-month 1,600 km trek to Qatar. What seemed unlikely a few days ago, has turned into an adventure.

On his trek, Alsulmi is currently braving challenges like heat and scorpions. He is also recording the journey as an inspiration for his large fanbase on Snapchat. It is to be noted that the FIFA World Cup is happening in the Middle East for the first time.

33-year-old Abdullah Alsulmi is solo trekking on foot from his native Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Qatar’s capital, Doha, for the 2022 World Cup.

Alsulmi aims to inspire other Saudis to trek their homeland, and celebrate regional enthusiasm for the first World Cup in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/2fsqpQ12Vh — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 6, 2022

Earlier, the authorities in Qatar said that it was a milestone for “All Arabs.” Alsulmi has some trekking experience. Canada and Australia, where he used to live. In order to remain fit, Alsulmi undertakes a 35 Kilometre walk per day, reported AFP.

If everything falls in place, Alsulmi will arrive in Doha in time for Saudi Arabia’s opening showdown against Argentina on November 22.