Keralam women killed in US: Centre assures return of remains

Thrissur (Keralam): Union Minister Suresh Gopi said on Monday, August 31, that all steps would be taken to bring back the mortal remains of the two women from Keralam who were allegedly murdered in California, US.

According to their relatives, the deceased have been identified as Anjana, a native of Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mathew, a native of Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Anjana’s relative Vinod told the media that the suspect, identified as Anila, a native of Kottayam and a friend of the two women, is in US police custody.

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All three women, along with their families, were residing in the same apartment, he said.

Vinod said Anjana’s family in Thrissur initially received calls on Saturday informing them that Anjana had met with a serious accident and was hospitalised, only to later learn of her death.

He said the families knew Ann through video calls but did not personally know Anila.

The three women were working at different jobs, he said.

Friend stabbed one, rammed car into another

Anjana’s husband, Vijeesh, remains in shock and is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy while caring for their six-year-old daughter, Vinod said.

According to the information received from people in the US, Anila allegedly stabbed Ann at their apartment and later rammed a car into Anjana, he said.

Anjana had moved to the US in 2021 and is survived by her husband and daughter.

Vinod said Vijeesh was yet to provide complete information as he was still trying to overcome the shock.

Deaths confirmed as homicide, motive not known yet

Minister Suresh Gopi told the media that the deaths had been officially confirmed as homicides, but motives and detailed investigative findings would be known only after formal reports are issued by the US authorities to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and NORKA.

“I spoke with the Consul General at the Consulate located in San Francisco, which has jurisdiction over California, this morning at 7.25 am. According to what he informed me, orders have been issued to the funeral homes handling funeral services to proceed with all the required documentation to send the mortal remains to their home country,” he said.

The minister said it was not yet confirmed when the mortal remains would be handed over to the relatives in the US, as authorities may retain them for further investigation.

“I am expecting an update from the Consulate later this day. Only after that will we know when the mortal remains can be brought or dispatched from there,” he said.