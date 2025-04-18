‘Kesari Chapter 2’ public review: Audience calls it a must-watch film for every Indian

Mumbai: Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial ‘Kesari 2’ has taken the audience by storm, with viewers praising the performances of its stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan.

The film, which delves into the historical significance of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, has captivated the audience not only with its gripping storyline but also with the impeccable performances of its actors. The audience especially noted that Ananya Panday, who is often not considered a strong performer, delivered a standout performance in ‘Kesari 2.’

Many viewers were pleasantly surprised by her portrayal of a lawyer, a departure from her usual glamorous roles. One audience member told IANS, “Ananya Panday has done a great job. She’s often trolled for her acting, but in this film, she really proves her skills. This isn’t a glamorous role; she plays a lawyer, and her performance is impressive.”

Another remarked, “I really liked the film. It’s about Jallianwala Bagh, a part of history we all know, but what we didn’t realize was the importance of Shankar Nair, who is the heart and soul of the movie. Akshay Kumar sir has done an incredible job portraying his role. It’s a film that everyone should watch. Everyone’s role is crucial. It’s not just about Akshay Kumar, sir, or R. Madhavan, sir, but also Ananya Panday. Even the foreign actors have done a brilliant job. Akshay Kumar has nailed it, as always, and Madhavan has delivered a solid performance. Watching Ananya Panday in this role was refreshing. This could be a milestone in her career, and she’s done exceptionally well.”

Another moviegoer described ‘Kesari 2’ as a “masterpiece,” praising the direction and performances. “The actors did a fantastic job, and I was particularly impressed by Ananya Panday’s role. We’ve seen her in glamorous roles before, but here, she has taken on something entirely different, and I really liked her performance. R. Madhavan, in his negative role, was also outstanding. The foreign actors contributed greatly as well.”

For some, the film’s courtroom drama aspect reminded them of other popular legal thrillers, such as ‘Pink’ and ‘Jolly LLB 2.’ It’s a really good movie, very engaging. At 2 hours and 15 minutes, it doesn’t feel long at all. While it does have elements of other courtroom dramas, the level of engagement is slightly lower. One drawback, however, is the heavy use of English in certain scenes, which might be an issue for some viewers. Still, I’d give it 3.5 stars. Akshay Kumar and Madhavan were fantastic, and Ananya Panday’s performance was a pleasant surprise.”

One audience member shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I loved it! Akshay Kumar’s performance is remarkable, and everyone’s role is so well done that it’s hard to pick just one standout. The audience was so absorbed in the film that no one got up even for a minute. It’s definitely a must-watch for everyone, and I’d give it five stars!”

Well, going by the audience reviews, we can say that “Kesari 2” has struck the right chord with audiences, who are not only praising the powerful historical narrative but also the diverse and remarkable performances of the cast.