Key BJP meet today to discuss poll strategies for Telangana, Rajasthan, MP

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen the party’s presence in different states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to convene a meeting of the core group at the residence of the party’s national president JP Nadda.

The meeting, scheduled for today, is expected to chart out a comprehensive plan for the upcoming elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

As the political landscape in all three states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana continues to evolve, the BJP aims to discuss crucial matters that will shape its course of action in the near future.

The separate gatherings aim to engage in intensive brainstorming sessions, focusing on key strategies and electoral plans for the upcoming assembly elections in these states.

Given the significance of these three states in national politics, this meeting holds paramount importance for the BJP, aiming to consolidate its position and expand its influence in the region.

In Rajasthan, where political dynamics have been shifting, the BJP core group is preparing to discuss comprehensive strategies to strengthen their party’s position and address the evolving electoral landscape.

The meeting will gather top leaders and decision-makers to strategise on organisation, campaigning, and alliances, aiming to secure a strong foothold in the state.

Simultaneously, in Madhya Pradesh, another crucial meeting is set to take place with a focus on electoral preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls. BJP leaders from the state will come together to deliberate on election strategies, candidate selection, and effective communication with the electorate. The objective is to ensure a united and efficient approach for the electoral battle ahead.

Furthermore, in Telangana, the BJP core group is set to convene to analyze the political landscape and devise a winning strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. Key discussions will revolve around understanding the pulse of the voters, potential alliances, and ways to enhance the party’s appeal among the masses.

It is pertinent to note that the schedule for assembly elections in five states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram was announced last week. The voting will be held between November 7 and November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

While Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases, all other states will hold one-day polls. BJP has already announced 136 candidates for Madhya Pradesh and 41 for Rajasthan while the first list of candidates for Telangana assembly poll is yet to be announced.