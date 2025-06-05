Key components of Rafale fighter jets to be manufactured in Hyderabad

In a major boost to the Indian defence sector, Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation announced on Thursday, June 5, that the fighter jets fuselages (main body of the aircraft) will be manufactured in Hyderabad. The company entered into a partnership with the Tata group to set up a cutting-edge production facility in the city.

The partnership complements the 7.4 billion USD agreement recently signed by India to acquire 26 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy, further adding to the 36 in fleet of the Indian Air Force.

According to a press statement, the Hyderabad unit will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in the financial year 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said.

“Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains,” the statement said.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, recognised the novelty of the move. “For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India.”

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TASL, Sukaran Singh, said this partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey.

“The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation.”

“It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)