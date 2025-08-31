Key concerns left unanswered: Asaduddin Owaisi on Modi-Xi meeting

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has “failed” to answer the critical questions that Indians were looking for.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on ‘X’ said: “The @PMOIndia meeting with Chinese President today has failed to answer the critical questions that Indians have been looking for. On the top of that list is China’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and the extension of CPEC into Afghanistan. We have not heard a word on the sharing of hydrological river data by China.”

The @PMOIndia meeting with Chinese President today has failed to answer the critical questions that Indians have been looking for. On the top of that list is China’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and the extension of CPEC into Afghanistan. We have not heard a… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 31, 2025

Owaisi said the border situation in Ladakh is also such that “our brave soldiers can’t patrol the buffer zones and our graziers are denied access to so many areas after 2020”.

He claimed on resumption of rare earths supply and other critical items, China has made no promise, adding nor has it said that it will import more goods from India.

“These are the issues that matter to Indians, not the photo op, the colour of jacket or the length of the carpet. Sadly, Modi-Xi meeting has failed to deliver on substantive issues,” the AIMIM chief said.

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday agreed to work towards a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” solution to the India-China border issue and pledged to expand trade and investment ties recognising the role of the two economies to stabilise global trade.

In their wide-ranging talks, the two leaders largely focused on boosting trade and investment ties, a move that came against the backdrop of disruptions in global trade triggered by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs including a whopping 50 per cent on Indian goods.

In the meeting held on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquility on the border areas for the continued development of India-China ties and said that New Delhi is committed to advancing the relations based on “mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity”.

The two leaders vowed to expand bilateral trade and investment ties, reduce trade deficit and agreed to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms, according to an Indian readout.