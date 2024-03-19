Key Gujarat AAP leaders join BJP ahead of LS polls

Mukesh Patel, the state secretary of AAP, deputy state leader J.J. Mevada, and former Assembly candidate Dinesh Kapadia formally joined the BJP at a ceremony in the presence of Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil on Monday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th March 2024 8:05 am IST
AAP Join BJP in Gujarat
AAP Join BJP in Gujarat- X

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat welcomed a few key figures from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into its fold on Monday, over a month ahead of the May 7 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Mukesh Patel, the state secretary of AAP, deputy state leader J.J. Mevada, and former Assembly candidate Dinesh Kapadia formally joined the BJP at a ceremony in the presence of Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Paatil expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is marching towards unprecedented development and self-reliance.

“The faith in PM Modi’s governance is evident as prominent leaders from different political backgrounds are joining the BJP to contribute to our nation’s progress.”

Tags
