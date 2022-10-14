Key meeting on Gujarat polls being held at PM’s residence

New Delhi: With the schedule of of the Gujarat Assembly elections likely to be announced soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders from the state, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to take stock of the party’s preparations.

BJP state President C.R. Patil was also present at the ongoing meeting, where, according to sources, the agenda was the forthcoming elections to the 182-member Assembly. It is expected that the Election Commission, which announced elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on November 12, is likely to announce the dates for Gujarat after Diwali (October 24).

With the BJP setting a target of crossing 150 seats, the nature of the campaign, of the rallies etc was discussed at length while the issue of how many events the Prime Minister will participate in, which Union Ministers will be drafted for poll management, as well the strategy to counter the Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking to emerge as a major force in the state, were also expected to figure.