Key ministers retain portfolios in Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here is who gets what

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari retained their key portfolios in the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the list of portfolios released on Monday.



The list was released after the first meeting of the 30-strong Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, a day after the swearing-in ceremony.



Among other ministers in the second PM Modi government who retained their posts were Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum and Natural Gas), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry), Dharmendra Pradhan (Education), Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Bhupender Yadav (Environment, Forest, and Climate Change), and Virendra Kumar (Social Justice and Empowerment).

Cabinet Ministers

1 Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence 2 Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation 3 Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways 4 Jagat Prakash Nadda Minister of Health and FamilyWelfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and fertilizers 5 Shivraj Singh Chauhan Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

Minister of Rural Development 6 Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs 7 Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs 8 Manohar Lal Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; And Minister of Power 9 H D Kumaraswamy Minister of Heavy Industries; And Minister of Steel 10 Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce andIndustry 11 Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education 12 Jitan Ram Manjhi Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 13 Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Minister of Heavy Industries; And Minister of Steel 14 Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 15 Dr Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 16 Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Minister of Civil Aviation 17 Pralhad Joshi Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and RenewableEnergy 18 Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs 19 Giriraj Singh Minister of Textiles 20 Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and RenewableEnergy 21 Jyotiraditya M Scindia Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

22 Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 23 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism 24 Annpurna Devi Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 25 Kiren Rijiju Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs 26 Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas 27 Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports 28 G Kishan reddy Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines 29 Chirag Paswan Minister of Food ProcessingIndustries 30 C R Patil Minister of Jal Shakti

Ashwani Vaishnaw has retained the Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Ministries, besides being given the charge of Information and Broadcasting.



BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who returns to the government, got Health and Family Welfare, a post he held in the first PM Modi government. He also got the additional charge of Chemicals and Fertilisers.



Jual Oram, who was Minister for Tribal Affairs in the first PM Modi government, has got back charge of the ministry.



Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his first stint in the Union Cabinet, will be the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, while former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also became a Union Minister for the first time, is the new Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Minister.



BJP’s Gujarat unit chief C.R. Patil has been given the crucial Jal Shakti Ministry in his first stint in the Union Cabinet.



Previous government ministers who have been allocated different portfolios are Pralhad Joshi (Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution as well as New and Renewable Energy), Giriraj Singh (Textiles), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (Communications, and Development of North Eastern Region), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Tourism and Culture), Annapurna Devi (Women and Child Development), Kiren Rijiju (Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs), Mansukh Mandaviya (Labour and Employment, Sports), and G. Kishan Reddy (Coal and Mines).



From the allies, TDP’s Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu got Civil Aviation, JD-S’ H.D. Kumaraswamy got Heavy Industry and Steel, HAM-S’s Jitan Ram Manjhi is the new MSME Minister, JD-U’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh got Panchayati Raj, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying portfolios, while Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan has been made the Minister for Food Processing Industries.



Among Ministers of State (Independent Charge), Rao Inderjit Singh has been allotted Statistics and Programme Implementation, and Planning and will be Minister of State for Culture; Jitendra Singh will handle Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and be the Minister of State in the PMO; Arjun Ram Meghwal got Law and Justice again; Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav will handle AYUSH and be Minister of State in the Health Ministry; while RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has been given Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and will also be the Minister of State for Education.



The key Ministers of State include Jitin Prasada (Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT), TDP’s Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is the richest MP (Rural Development and Communication), BJP’s first-ever Kerala MP Suresh Gopi (Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism), Ravneet Singh ‘Bittu’ (Food Processing Industries and Railways), and Raksha Khadse (Youth Affairs and Sports).

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1 Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State(Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture 2 Jitendra Singh Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Science andTechnology;

Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, PublicGrievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space 3 Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 4 Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Ayush; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 5 Jayant Chaudhary Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Ministers of State