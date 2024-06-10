Key ministers retain portfolios in Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here is who gets what

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari retained their key portfolios in the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the list of portfolios released on Monday.
The list was released after the first meeting of the 30-strong Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, a day after the swearing-in ceremony.
Among other ministers in the second PM Modi government who retained their posts were Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum and Natural Gas), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry), Dharmendra Pradhan (Education), Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Bhupender Yadav (Environment, Forest, and Climate Change), and Virendra Kumar (Social Justice and Empowerment).
Cabinet Ministers
|1
|Raj Nath Singh
|Minister of Defence
|2
|Amit Shah
|Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
|3
|Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|4
|Jagat Prakash Nadda
|Minister of Health and FamilyWelfare; and
Minister of Chemicals and fertilizers
|5
|Shivraj Singh Chauhan
|Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and
Minister of Rural Development
|6
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
|7
|Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|Minister of External Affairs
|8
|Manohar Lal
|Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; And Minister of Power
|9
|H D Kumaraswamy
|Minister of Heavy Industries; And Minister of Steel
|10
|Piyush Goyal
|Minister of Commerce andIndustry
|11
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|Minister of Education
|12
|Jitan Ram Manjhi
|Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|13
|Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
|Minister of Heavy Industries; And Minister of Steel
|14
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|15
|Dr Virendra Kumar
|Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
|16
|Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
|Minister of Civil Aviation
|17
|Pralhad Joshi
|Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and RenewableEnergy
|18
|Jual Oram
|Minister of Tribal Affairs
|19
|Giriraj Singh
|Minister of Textiles
|20
|Ashwini Vaishnaw
|Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and RenewableEnergy
|21
|Jyotiraditya M Scindia
|Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
|22
|Bhupender Yadav
|Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|23
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism
|24
|Annpurna Devi
|Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|25
|Kiren Rijiju
|Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs
|26
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
|27
|Mansukh Mandaviya
|Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
|28
|G Kishan reddy
|Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
|29
|Chirag Paswan
|Minister of Food ProcessingIndustries
|30
|C R Patil
|Minister of Jal Shakti
Ashwani Vaishnaw has retained the Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Ministries, besides being given the charge of Information and Broadcasting.
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who returns to the government, got Health and Family Welfare, a post he held in the first PM Modi government. He also got the additional charge of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Jual Oram, who was Minister for Tribal Affairs in the first PM Modi government, has got back charge of the ministry.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his first stint in the Union Cabinet, will be the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, while former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also became a Union Minister for the first time, is the new Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Minister.
BJP’s Gujarat unit chief C.R. Patil has been given the crucial Jal Shakti Ministry in his first stint in the Union Cabinet.
Previous government ministers who have been allocated different portfolios are Pralhad Joshi (Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution as well as New and Renewable Energy), Giriraj Singh (Textiles), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (Communications, and Development of North Eastern Region), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Tourism and Culture), Annapurna Devi (Women and Child Development), Kiren Rijiju (Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs), Mansukh Mandaviya (Labour and Employment, Sports), and G. Kishan Reddy (Coal and Mines).
From the allies, TDP’s Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu got Civil Aviation, JD-S’ H.D. Kumaraswamy got Heavy Industry and Steel, HAM-S’s Jitan Ram Manjhi is the new MSME Minister, JD-U’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh got Panchayati Raj, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying portfolios, while Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan has been made the Minister for Food Processing Industries.
Among Ministers of State (Independent Charge), Rao Inderjit Singh has been allotted Statistics and Programme Implementation, and Planning and will be Minister of State for Culture; Jitendra Singh will handle Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and be the Minister of State in the PMO; Arjun Ram Meghwal got Law and Justice again; Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav will handle AYUSH and be Minister of State in the Health Ministry; while RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has been given Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and will also be the Minister of State for Education.
The key Ministers of State include Jitin Prasada (Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT), TDP’s Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is the richest MP (Rural Development and Communication), BJP’s first-ever Kerala MP Suresh Gopi (Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism), Ravneet Singh ‘Bittu’ (Food Processing Industries and Railways), and Raksha Khadse (Youth Affairs and Sports).
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
|1
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State(Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
|2
|Jitendra Singh
|Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Science andTechnology;
Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, PublicGrievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
|3
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|4
|Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
|Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Ayush; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|5
|Jayant Chaudhary
|Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Ministers of State
|1
|Jitin Prasada
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce andIndustry; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|2
|Shripad Yesso naik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
|3
|Pankaj Chaudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|4
|Krishna Pal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
|5
|Ramdas Athawale
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|6
|Ram Nath Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|7
|Nityanand Rai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|8
|Anupriya Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers
|9
|V Somanna
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry, and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
|10
|Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
|11
|SP Singh Baghel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry, and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
|12
|Sushri Sobha Karandlaje
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
|13
|Kirtivardhan Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of — Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
|14
|BL Verma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|15
|Shantanu Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|16
|Suresh Gopi
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
|17
|L Murugan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|18
|Ajay Tamta
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|19
|Bandi Sanjay Kumar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|20
|Kamlesh Paswan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of RuralDevelopment
|21
|Bhagirath Choudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|22
|Satish Chandra Dubey
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
|23
|Sanjay Seth
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
|24
|Ravneet Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Food ProcessingIndustries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
|25
|Durgadas Uikey
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|26
|Raksha Nikhil Khadse
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
|27
|Sukanta Majumdar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
|28
|Savitri Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development
|29
|Tokhan Sahu
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and UrbanAffairs
|30
|Raj Bhushan Choudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
|31
|Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
|32
|Harsh Malhotra
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|33
|Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|34
|Murlidhar Mohol
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry and Dairying
|35
|George Kurian
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry and Dairying
|36
|Pabitra Margherita
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles