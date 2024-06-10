Key ministers retain portfolios in Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here is who gets what

The list was released after the first meeting of the 30-strong Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, a day after the swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari retained their key portfolios in the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the list of portfolios released on Monday.

The list was released after the first meeting of the 30-strong Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, a day after the swearing-in ceremony.

Among other ministers in the second PM Modi government who retained their posts were Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum and Natural Gas), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry), Dharmendra Pradhan (Education), Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Bhupender Yadav (Environment, Forest, and Climate Change), and Virendra Kumar (Social Justice and Empowerment).

Cabinet Ministers

1Raj Nath SinghMinister of Defence
2Amit ShahMinister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
3Nitin Jairam GadkariMinister of Road Transport and Highways
4Jagat Prakash NaddaMinister of Health and FamilyWelfare; and
Minister of Chemicals and fertilizers
5Shivraj Singh ChauhanMinister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and
Minister of Rural Development
6Nirmala SitharamanMinister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
7Subrahmanyam JaishankarMinister of External Affairs
8Manohar LalMinister of Housing and Urban Affairs; And Minister of Power
9H D KumaraswamyMinister of Heavy Industries; And Minister of Steel
10Piyush GoyalMinister of Commerce andIndustry
11Dharmendra PradhanMinister of Education
12Jitan Ram ManjhiMinister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan SinghMinister of Heavy Industries; And Minister of Steel
14Sarbananda SonowalMinister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
15Dr Virendra KumarMinister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16Kinjarapu Rammohan NaiduMinister of Civil Aviation
17Pralhad JoshiMinister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and RenewableEnergy
18Jual OramMinister of Tribal Affairs
19Giriraj Singh Minister of Textiles
20Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and RenewableEnergy
21Jyotiraditya M ScindiaMinister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
22Bhupender YadavMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
23Gajendra Singh ShekhawatMinister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism
24Annpurna DeviMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
25Kiren RijijuMinister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs
26Hardeep Singh PuriMinister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
27Mansukh MandaviyaMinister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
28G Kishan reddyMinister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
29Chirag PaswanMinister of Food ProcessingIndustries
30C R PatilMinister of Jal Shakti

Ashwani Vaishnaw has retained the Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Ministries, besides being given the charge of Information and Broadcasting.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who returns to the government, got Health and Family Welfare, a post he held in the first PM Modi government. He also got the additional charge of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Jual Oram, who was Minister for Tribal Affairs in the first PM Modi government, has got back charge of the ministry.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his first stint in the Union Cabinet, will be the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, while former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also became a Union Minister for the first time, is the new Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Minister.

BJP’s Gujarat unit chief C.R. Patil has been given the crucial Jal Shakti Ministry in his first stint in the Union Cabinet.

Previous government ministers who have been allocated different portfolios are Pralhad Joshi (Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution as well as New and Renewable Energy), Giriraj Singh (Textiles), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (Communications, and Development of North Eastern Region), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Tourism and Culture), Annapurna Devi (Women and Child Development), Kiren Rijiju (Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs), Mansukh Mandaviya (Labour and Employment, Sports), and G. Kishan Reddy (Coal and Mines).

From the allies, TDP’s Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu got Civil Aviation, JD-S’ H.D. Kumaraswamy got Heavy Industry and Steel, HAM-S’s Jitan Ram Manjhi is the new MSME Minister, JD-U’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh got Panchayati Raj, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying portfolios, while Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan has been made the Minister for Food Processing Industries.

Among Ministers of State (Independent Charge), Rao Inderjit Singh has been allotted Statistics and Programme Implementation, and Planning and will be Minister of State for Culture; Jitendra Singh will handle Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and be the Minister of State in the PMO; Arjun Ram Meghwal got Law and Justice again; Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav will handle AYUSH and be Minister of State in the Health Ministry; while RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has been given Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and will also be the Minister of State for Education.

The key Ministers of State include Jitin Prasada (Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT), TDP’s Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is the richest MP (Rural Development and Communication), BJP’s first-ever Kerala MP Suresh Gopi (Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism), Ravneet Singh ‘Bittu’ (Food Processing Industries and Railways), and Raksha Khadse (Youth Affairs and Sports).

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State(Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
2Jitendra SinghMinister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Science andTechnology;
Minister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, PublicGrievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
3Arjun Ram MeghwalMinister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
4Jadhav Prataprao GanpatraoMinister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Ayush; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
5Jayant ChaudharyMinister of State(Independent Charge) of theMinistry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Ministers of State

1Jitin PrasadaMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce andIndustry; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
2Shripad Yesso naikMinister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
3Pankaj ChaudharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
4Krishna PalMinister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
5Ramdas AthawaleMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
6Ram Nath ThakurMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
7Nityanand RaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
8Anupriya PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers
9V SomannaMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry, and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
10Dr Chandra Sekhar PemmasaniMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of  Communications
11SP Singh BaghelMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry, and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
12Sushri Sobha KarandlajeMinister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
13Kirtivardhan SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of — Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
14BL VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
15Shantanu ThakurMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
16Suresh GopiMinister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
17L Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
18Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
19Bandi Sanjay KumarMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
20Kamlesh PaswanMinister of State in the Ministry of RuralDevelopment
21Bhagirath ChoudharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
22Satish Chandra DubeyMinister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
23Sanjay SethMinister of State in the Ministry of Defence
24Ravneet Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Food ProcessingIndustries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
25Durgadas UikeyMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
26Raksha Nikhil KhadseMinister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
27Sukanta MajumdarMinister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
28Savitri ThakurMinister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development
29Tokhan Sahu Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and UrbanAffairs
30Raj Bhushan ChoudharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
31Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa VarmaMinister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
32Harsh Malhotra Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
33Nimuben Jayantibhai BambhaniyaMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
34Murlidhar MoholMinister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry and Dairying
35George KurianMinister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, AnimalHusbandry and Dairying
36Pabitra MargheritaMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles

