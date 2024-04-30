KFC shuts down over 100 outlets in Malaysia amid boycott

Amid a prolonged economic boycott linked to the ongoing conflict in war-torn Gaza, the American fast-food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has reportedly been forced to temporarily close over 100 of its outlets in Malaysia.

The closures, which affect approximately 20 per cent of KFC’s restaurants in the country, come as a result of a mass-level boycott, especially in Muslim-majority countries targeting US-linked businesses in response to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

The owner and operator of KFC in Malaysia, QSR Brands decided to suspend operations at 108 outlets nationwide, citing “challenging economic conditions” and the need to manage increasing business costs.

The impact of the boycott has been particularly severe in the state of Kelantan, where nearly 80 percent of KFC outlets have been forced to shut down.

As per reports, other regions, including Johor, Selangor, Kedah, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Malacca, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, and Sabah, have also experienced closures of KFC restaurants.

KFC employees reported reduced working hours and slashed salaries. The boycott, which began in October 2023, has led KFC to emphasise its ownership by Johor Corporation to mitigate the perceived link to Israel and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Other companies and brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Burger King, Amazon, and Domino’s Pizza, among others also faced mass-level boycotts. These companies have faced significant backlash and economic repercussions due to their perceived support or association with Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.