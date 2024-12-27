Video: KGBV students sing parody of popular Telangana song as a protest

Hyderabad: The students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Thoguta in Siddipet district have found an innovative way of bringing their issue to the notice of the state government- by making a parody of a popular Telangana song during the movement for separate statehood and making it viral on social media.

For the past two weeks the teaching and non-teaching staff of Sarva Shiksha Abiyaan (SSA) across the state have been on an indefinite strike, demanding the regularisation of their services. As the education of the girl students has been getting affected, they decided to make a parody of the popular “Vaanamma Vaanamma” song written by Telangana activist and lyricist Jayaraj, by replacing the words “Vaanamma” with “Madams.”

The original song’s lyrics translate to “oh rain mother, oh rain mother, please visit us at least once.” The talented girls replaced the rains with “oh madams oh madams,” requesting their teachers to at least come once and see how their studies were getting disrupted due to their strike. The girls changed the lyrics of the entire song, and also appealed to chief minister A Revanth Reddy to make some announcement in the assembly and to do justice to their madams, cooks and helpers.

The parody song of the students has been winning hearts on social media, because of the polite and innovative way with which they have not only communicated their issues to their teachers, but also to the state government.

Students studying in KGBV schools across the state are mostly orphans and semi-orphans, and come from the poorest of the poor families in Telangana.