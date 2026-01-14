‘Khaala’ Shabana Azmi embraces ‘bhaanji’ Tabu in a warm hug

Shabana took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her and Tabu sharing a special "Bhanji and Khaala" moment

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 14th January 2026 6:33 pm IST
Shabana Azmi and and Tabu
Shabana Azmi and and Tabu (Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was seen giving a warm hug to her ‘Bhanji’ and actress Tabu in her latest social media post.

Shabana took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her and Tabu sharing a special “Bhanji and Khaala” moment.

“Khaala and bhaanji.. family ties”, Shabana captioned the post.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

For those who do not know, Shabana and Tabu are related through their mothers. Shabana’s mother, Shaukat Kaifi, is the sister of Tabu’s mother, Rizwana Hashmi. This makes Shabana Tabu’s aunt.

It must be noted that despite being in the industry for such a long time, Shabana and Tabu have not done a movie together, nor are the two expected to join forces for a project anytime soon.

Nevertheless, Shabana and Tabu have come together for a book in the past. Tabu had released the English translation of Shabana’s mother Shaukat Azmi’s biography “Kaifi & I”.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“Tabu and my mom are very close. It was important to have the book released by someone who’s familiar with the language and the culturalethos of those times. There could be no better choice than Tabu”, Shabana had shared.

Sharing why she has not done any movie with Tabu, the veteran actress added, “It has to be something worth the while for both of us.”

Work-wise, Tabu will next be seen in the third instalment of the popular ‘Drishyam’ franchise.

The core cast of the drama, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, is returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller with the first schedule reportedly underway in Goa.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Penned by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh, the project is being backed by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

“Drishyam 3” is expected to get a theatrical release on October 2.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 14th January 2026 6:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button