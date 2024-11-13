Khajaguda lake encroachments: Telangana HC orders probe, urges action

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, November 13, directed state authorities to investigate and take immediate action on complaints of encroachment on Sikham land and the tank bed of Kothacheruvu, a crucial lake located in Khajaguda Village.

The court’s intervention came following a writ petition filed by six petitioners, led by R Ramakrishna, who claim to be rightful owners of the land adjacent to Kothacheruvu, also known as the Khajaguda Lake.

The petitioners raised serious concerns over unauthorized construction activities allegedly carried out by various entities, including M/s Sohini Builders LLP, M/s Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society, and individuals such as M Bharathender Reddy, K Ghaneshwar, and Damarla Raghav Rao.

These constructions are said to violate municipal building rules, particularly those outlined in Government Order (GO) 168, municipal administration, dated April 7, 2012. The petitioners argue that these unauthorized activities threaten the ecological integrity of the Khajaguda Lake and its surrounding environment.

The lake, which spans approximately 5.5 acres in survey No. 5 of Khajaguda, is an important part of the local ecosystem. The petitioners assert that the construction work not only blocks natural water percolation but also poses a risk to the survival of the tank, which has been rendered nearly disused due to ongoing encroachments.

During the court hearing, Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy emphasized the importance of safeguarding the water body and its surroundings, which are vital for the local ecosystem. He directed the relevant authorities to thoroughly examine the grievances submitted by the petitioners on September 6 and 10, 2024, and to issue notices to all parties involved.

If any encroachments are confirmed on the Sikham land or the Khajaguda Lake bed, the authorities have been instructed to take swift and decisive action to remove these encroachments and ensure the preservation of the water body.

The court also cited a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 295 of 2022, which imposed a nationwide moratorium on demolitions without prior approval from the apex court. However, the High Court made it clear that the Supreme Court’s moratorium would not apply in cases involving unauthorized structures on public lands, including near water bodies, where demolitions ordered by a court of law take precedence.

The case has been adjourned to November 26, 2024, for further proceedings. The outcome of this petition could set a precedent for the enforcement of land use regulations and the protection of water bodies in Telangana and across India.