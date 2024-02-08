Visit THIS hot and happening food street in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the city known for its rich culinary heritage, stands as a paradise for food enthusiasts. From Indian and Chinese to Italian and authentic Hyderabadi food, with an abundance of choices, the city has truly become a haven for those seeking a gastronomic adventure. In recent years, the culinary landscape has not only witnessed a boom in number of cafes and restaurants but has also seen a remarkable surge in vibrant street food zones.

And the latest hotspot for food enthusiasts is the trending food street near Khajaguda lake!

Khajaguda Lake Food Street: Night Owls’ New Paradise

(Image Source: Happening Hyderabad/X)

The area near Khajaguda lake, with its new and smooth roads connecting Gachibowli and Khajaguda, has become a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike, especially for those who love stepping out in night. The picturesque location has also become popular for its stunning sunset views, attracting a growing number of sunset lovers.

(Image Source: X)

The food scene around the lake has flourished, making it a bustling hub for street food vendors. The street offers a diverse range of culinary delights, from desi Chinese, shawarmas, and chats to south Indian breakfast items. Whether you crave biryani, pizza, momos, burgers, pani puri, or ice cream, this food street has it all.

The stalls typically open around 5 pm and continue serving until 11:30 or 12 at night. However, on weekends, it’s advised to arrive before 8 pm for a wider selection of food options, as the popular street food items tend to sell out quickly.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Asgar, a vendor selling delectable ‘crispy chicken,’ mentioned that weekdays see less crowd compared to the weekends. He added, “Saturdays and Sundays witness a large number of people, and the food gets over by 9pm on weekends.”

One of the liveliest spots on the Khajaguda lake food street is the South Indian breakfast truck. We all know how ghee idlis and dosas have become favourite late night snacks for Hyderabadis. And, it’s the busiest truck around that attracts a huge crowd. Interesting thing that we found during our visit was — their Egg dosa which was a clear favorite and most ordered food items among late-night munchies.

(Image Source: Amena Rasti/The Siasat Daily)

(Image Source: Amena Rasti/The Siasat Daily)

Another unique stall that quickly captures attention while you take a quick walk on the street is an ‘Ambassador Car’ transformed into a mocktail-selling station. Amarnath, a young lad from Kerala, efficiently crafts amazing mocktails in the car’s trunk, creating a distinctive attraction for visitors.

(Image Source: Amena Rasti/The Siasat Daily)

You will also find the famous Bamboo Biryani from Araku Valley The starting part of the street. Other culinary delights include frankies, momos, pani puri, faludas, and more.

(Image Source: Amena Rasti/The Siasat Daily)

(Image Source: Amena Rasti/The Siasat Daily)

This food street is not just about satisfying cravings but has become a popular venue for celebrations, with people flocking to the area to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.

With its diverse offerings and scenic views, the food street near Khajaguda lake is undoubtedly a must-visit for food enthusiasts in Hyderabad.