Khaleja re-release: No papers, no cheers, RTC X Roads goes silent

Hyderabad: Tollywood cinema is now following a new trend. For the past year, no big hero movies have released. So, fans and producers are bringing back old superhit films to theatres. After successful re-releases like Varsham, Yamadonga, Orange, and Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, now it’s time for Khaleja to shine again.

Khaleja Is Back: From Flop to Fan Favourite

Khaleja was first released in 2010. It didn’t do well at the box office, but over the years, fans started loving it. Now, the film is back in theatres with a new 4K print and Dolby Atmos sound. The excitement is real! The movie made Rs. 43 lakh in the US from early shows and Rs. 3.5 crore in advance bookings in India — the highest for any Telugu re-release so far.

RTC X Roads: No More Celebrations?

Watching a film at RTC X Roads is a dream for many fans. Theatres there are famous for loud celebrations — DJs, paper blasts, fireworks, and huge crowds. But after a recent incident during Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre, things have changed. Now, no celebrations are allowed inside or outside. Security checks have also increased.

So, when fans came to watch Khaleja at RTC X Roads, they were shocked. No music, no papers, no cheers. The halls felt quiet, and many fans who came from far away were very disappointed.

Scenes Missing, Fans Upset

To make things worse, some scenes and songs were missing in the re-release. Fans noticed the Sunday Monday song and a few important scenes were not shown. Videos of fans shouting at theatre staff went viral. In some places, fans stopped the movie and even broke things in anger.

The movie team later said they are fixing the problem and promised to show the full version soon. But the damage was already done for early viewers.

Even with the problems, fans are happy to see Khaleja back in theatres. It shows how much people still love Mahesh Babu’s movies. But with strict rules in theatres, everyone is wondering — when will RTC X Roads return to its full celebration mode?