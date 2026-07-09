Hyderabad: Popular Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri is back in India, and this time he has once again won hearts with his love for Kerala. The influencer, who has often described the southern state as a place that feels like “home,” shared glimpses from his latest visit, embracing the region’s culture in traditional attire.

Taking to Instagram, Khalid posted a series of pictures from Kerala, where he looked elegant in a crisp cream shirt paired with a classic white kasavu mundu featuring a golden border. Sharing his appreciation for the state, he wrote, “Kerala, you were amazing mashAllah! A few unforgettable days of peace, and quiet in God’s own country, MashAllah!”

Khalid’s latest visit comes at a time when he has been making headlines over ongoing rumours surrounding his relationship with South Indian actress Sunainaa.

Khalid Al Ameri, Sunainaa breakup rumours

Last month, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Khalid and Sunainaa had unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all photos featuring one another from their respective profiles, sparking speculation that the couple may have parted ways. Neither Khalid nor Sunainaa has officially addressed the reports, and the status of their relationship remains unconfirmed.

Adding further fuel to the speculation, Khalid also deleted the post he had shared with Sunainaa in December last year. In the now-removed picture, the actress was seen wearing a stunning purple saree, while Khalid had captioned it, “A beautiful night to remember الحمدلله” (“Thank you God”). The post was widely seen as the couple’s first public acknowledgement of their relationship after months of dating rumours.

Rumours linking Khalid and Sunainaa first surfaced in 2024 after the actress shared a cryptic photo holding someone’s hand, while Khalid posted an image of two ring-wearing hands with the caption, “Alhamdulillah.” Although Sunainaa later confirmed she was happily engaged, she chose not to reveal the identity of her fiancé.

Over the following months, fans continued to connect the dots as both shared photos from the same cafés and restaurants in Dubai. Their affectionate birthday wishes to each other earlier this year further strengthened speculation that they were indeed a couple.

His previous marriage and divorce

Before his reported relationship with Sunainaa, Khalid was married to Emirati influencer Salama Mohamed. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2007 after getting engaged a year earlier, officially divorced in February 2024. They share two sons, Abdullah and Khalifa.

While Khalid’s serene Kerala photos have been receiving plenty of love from fans, the influencer has remained silent on the breakup rumours, leaving followers wondering whether he and Sunainaa have indeed gone their separate ways.