Khalifa trailer: Prithviraj leads a dark revenge thriller

Chennai: The makers of director Vysakh’s eagerly awaited revenge thriller ‘Khalifa’, featuring actor Prithviraj in the lead, have now released a hard-hitting trailer of the much-awaited crime drama, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to share the link of the just released trailer, Prithviraj wrote, “Presenting the #KHALIFA trailer. This Onam..A legacy awakens! In theatres worldwide from 20th August 2026!”

The trailer begins with a definition of the act of COFEPOSA – The conservation of foreign exchange and prevention of smuggling activities act. Indrans is seen saying, “That is the story they are going with.”

We soon learn that Prithviraj’s character Aamir Ali has a legacy – one that can’t be forgotten easily. An officer is seen saying, “Laws like COFEPOSA were drafted specifically to deal with this notorious smuggler.”

The trailer shows that Ali has to contend with politicians and that he has political rivals like the one played by Shammi Thilakan, who is seen saying, “I need him before my eyes.”

Ali also has rivals in smuggling. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s character is seen saying, “The unwritten law between us is that we never entertain the dogs who turn up with snatched gold.”

What starts off as a crime drama soon shows shades of turing into a revenge thriller, with Ali choosing to hit back at his rivals. He also issues a threat to his rivals, saying, “I know my blood carries all the traits of a master smuggler. Go tell your old man not to fuel that fire.”

Eventually, Ali is pushed to a precarious position by his rivals — a spot where his friends had hoped he would never find himself in.

Finally, Ali is seen issuing threats to his enemies that if they don’t return the last gram of gold that they had busted from him, the next one (a bomb) would go off right there!

The trailer gives the impression that the film will be an action spectacle, with several intense, heart pounding action sequences finding a place in its narration.

For the unaware, the unit of the film had wrapped up its shooting in June this year. The ‘Khalifa’ unit had gone to Dubai earlier this year to shoot some important sequences in the film.

The makers have already revealed that actress Mohini plays a character called Noorjahan while Kyraa Vasudevan plays Vyshanavi in the film, which will have Master Nafash playing Rushin. Actor Shammi Thilakan plays a character called Raghavan in the film that will have Shine Varghese appearing as Sudhip.

The film is among the most eagerly awaited action entertainers of the year. Some days ago, the film had hit the headlines when Prithviraj had shared a younger looking picture of himself in the film on Instagram. He had written, “AAMIR – The story that was…! #KHALIFA.”

Prithviraj plays a character called Aamir Ali in the film. The actor had shared a glimpse video of Khalifa on his birthday last year.

He had then said, “A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next Onam.. Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA – The Ruler.”