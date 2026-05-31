Khammam: Hyderabad constable, wife killed in accident while returning from AP

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old police constable from Hyderabad and his wife died, while their daughter was injured, in an accident in Khammam on Saturday, May 30.

The constable was identified as Swarnakanti Jaswanth, who was travelling with his wife Jyothi, daughter Manya and son Kalyan Ram to Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple at Annavaram in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh.

Jaswanth was a 2021 batch Constable who was deployed at the Bollaram Police Station in Hyderabad.

The accident occurred when the family was returning and the driver lost control of the car near Ramanujavaram in Thallada mandal and hit a barricade. After ramming the barricade, the car reportedly flipped and fell on the highway, killing Jaswanth on the spot.

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After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Jyoti and Manya, who suffered broken legs, to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jaswanth’s body was shifted to the Khammam Government General Hospital.

His son, Kalyan Ram, was unhurt in the accident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Tallada Police official said, “The accident occurred between 1:30 pm and 1:45 pm. The constable must have fellen asleep while driving. His wife died while undergoing treatment. The two children are alive.”

A case of death due to negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and endangering life through rash and negligent driving under section 125 (a) of the BNS have been registered.