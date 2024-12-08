Telangana: Two police constables hit by motorcycle lose life

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident early on Sunday, two police constables were killed when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle on the Gajwel by-pass road at Jaligama, Siddipet district.

The victims have been identified as Parandamulu, aged 43, and Pusa Venkateshwarlu, aged 42.

Parandamulu, a constable from the 2004 batch, was assigned to the Raipole police station, while Venkateshwarlu, a 2007 batch constable, served at the Doulthabad police station.

The two officers were en route to ECIL to participate in a marathon when the accident occurred.

Both sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. Authorities have registered a case regarding the incident and have sent the bodies to the government hospital in Gajwel for postmortem examinations.

Police are currently working to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.



