Khammam lorry driver found hanging due to harassment

Hyderabad: In Khammam district, a 57-year-old lorry driver was found dead inside his vehicle on Saturday, October 10, due to alleged harassment.

As per his family, he died due to pressure from a private finance company’s recovery agents over unpaid loan instalments.

The deceased was identified as Arvapalli Venkanna, a resident of Danavaigudem in Khammam rural mandal. He had borrowed money from Sri Ram Finance to purchase a vehicle. However, he failed to pay three monthly instalments due to financial difficulties.

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As per the allegations, recovery representatives had been pressuring Venkanna to clear the pending payments immediately. They warned him that his vehicle would be seized if he failed to pay the overdue instalments.

He had asked the representatives to give him more time to arrange the money; his request was reportedly rejected.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Following a complaint from Venkanna’s family, Khammam rural police registered a case and began an investigation.