Khammam sexual assault survivor undergoes surgery, gets Rs 5L aid

Hyderabad: A minor girl from Khammam district, who is undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after being subjected to a sexual assault, has successfully undergone surgery, hospital authorities said on Thursday, June 18.

Telangana minister Seethakka and Telangana Legal Services Authority (TLSA) Member Secretary Justice P Shankar (Panchakshari) visited the hospital to review the girl’s condition and the medical care being provided to her.

Doctors briefed the visitors on the surgery and informed them that the child is being closely monitored by a team of specialists. They said all necessary treatment and medical support are being provided to aid her recovery.

During the visit, Seethakka met the girl’s parents and assured them of the state government’s full support. She urged them to remain strong and said the government would stand by the family throughout the child’s treatment and recovery.

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“The government will ensure that the victim receives the best possible medical care and all necessary assistance until she fully recovers,” the minister said.

As part of the government’s support measures, Seethakka and Justice Panchakshari handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family. The financial assistance is intended to help meet treatment expenses and other immediate needs of the family.

The minister also assured the family that the government would extend legal and rehabilitation support in addition to medical assistance. She said the administration would continue to monitor the case and ensure that the child receives all required care and protection.

Officials said the government remains committed to supporting the victim and her family until she is able to resume a normal life.