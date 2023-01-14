Khammam will never trust KCR: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, former Union minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdary said that the people of Khammam will not fall for his false claims or promises and are yet to forget how farmers were handcuffed on demanding fair price for chilli produce.

Speaking at a press conference, she said that the people of Khammam are with Congress and they will never fall for the trap laid by KCR. She claimed that Khammam was chosen for KCR’s public meeting due to the superstitious beliefs as it was in the ‘North East’ of Telangana and considered auspicious.

She condemned the arrest of the Congress leaders in Kothgudem during KCR’s visit and claimed that he was afraid of the expansion of the Congress in Khammam.

Chowdary mocked KCR’s claim of saving the country when his own ministers were allegedly involved in the mining scam, to which he turned a blind eye.

She also alleged that the Assembly Speaker was only obeying orders from the top, instead of saving democracy.

She expressed her confidence that the Congress will bag 10 seats Assembly seats and two parliament seats whenever the election begins in the state. “My contribution to the district’s development is unmatched,” she claimed.

She further claims, BRS (then TRS) has always played a big drama, as the great opposition against the BJP, but questioned why it has supported all the bills passed by them in the parliament. “Can he explain why the AIMIM was not invited to be part of the Khammam meeting,” she asked.